A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and struck with a metal bat Monday afternoon during a fight at a Woodbridge basketball court.
Officers were called to Old Coach Road and Rippon Boulevard at 2:19 p.m., where the victim and a friend said they were at the courts when a group of unknown males approached them. One of the group got into an altercation with the victim and others joined in, with one striking the teen with the bat before the fight broke up, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
While the victim and his friend were walking away, he noticed he had been stabbed in the lower body. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that didn't appear to be life threatening.
The investigation continues.
