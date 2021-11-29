A 17-year-old boy was injured in a Thanksgiving morning shooting at the TGM Sudley Crossing Apartments on Gambril Drive outside Manassas.
Officers were called to investigate just before 1 a.m. and found an apartment door ajar while canvassing. Inside, officers saw damage to the walls consistent with being struck by projectiles, suspected marijuana, and a firearm, police said.
While investigating, officers received information that a 17-year-old boy was driven to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim was not cooperative with detectives during the investigation, Carr said. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
The investigation continues as detectives attempt to determine what events lead up to the shooting.
