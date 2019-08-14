Five people came into the T-Moblie store at 1400 Chain Bridge Road in McLean on Aug. 7 at 7:34 p.m., stole merchandise and assaulted an employee, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects are described as black and in their teens.
