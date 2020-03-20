Prince William and Fairfax police are investigating 10 break-ins at pharmacies and medical offices in the past three weeks.
The latest robbery was reported early Monday morning at Inova Center for Healthy Living-Prosperity Pharmacy at 2740 Prosperity Avenue, according to Fairfax County police.
Someone broke into the pharmacy and rummaged through merchandise, police said. It’s unknown if anything was stolen.
A man broke into Hann’s Pharmacy at 8505 Arlington Blvd. around 3:38 a.m. Sunday. Unspecified merchandise was stolen. The suspect was described as a thin man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
A few hours earlier, a burglary was reported at Bara Pharmacy at 7700 Little River Turnpike, according to Fairfax police.
The Annandale Pharmacy at 7006 Little River Turnpike was burglarized March 10. Property was reported stolen.
Also March 10, Prince William County officers responded to an alarm activation around 2:17 a.m. at Express Pharmacy, 1690 Old Bridge Road.
Officers found the front door had been damaged, but entry wasn’t made into the business and nothing was reported missing.
Both departments also responded to pharmacy break-ins on March 4.
Around 2:45 a.m., Prince William police responded to Valley Health Clinic at 8609 Sudley Road in the Manassas area regarding an alarm activation.
Officers found damage to a service door. While investigating, additional damage was observed to the double doors of a neighboring business, the Sudley Pharmacy.
The burglar or burglars were able to get into both offices, but no property was reported missing.
Around 5:27 a.m., Fairfax police responded to a reported burglary at Chantilly Pharmacy, 13995 Metrotech Drive. Two men wearing all dark clothing broke into the business and stole property, police said.
On March 2, an employee of the Gainesville Family Practice at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive reported someone attempted to break the front door. No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing, police said.
On the same day, Fairfax police responded to a break-in at Akina Pharmacy at 4080 Lafayette Center Drive. Someone broke into the business, but it wasn’t clear if anything was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.