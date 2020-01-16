An employee at T-Mobile, 216 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that, on Jan. 3 between 11:55 a.m. and 12:38 p.m., an unknown man came into the store, waited until the employee was busy with another customer and then took two iPhones from the display and fled the area.
