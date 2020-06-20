A woman told Vienna police that, on June 10 between 2:40 and 3 p.m., she had left her purse on the passenger-side dashboard in her locked vehicle while she took her dog into the Vienna Dog Park at 700 Courthouse Road, S.W.
An unknown person smashed her vehicle’s window and took her purse. A short time later, someone attempted to use her stolen credit cards, police said.
