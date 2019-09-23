A woman told Vienna police on Sept. 19 that between 4:36 and 5 p.m. she had brought her daughter and her daughter’s friend to Meadow Lane Park, 501 Meadow Lane, S.W., for softball practice.
The girls left their gear in the dugout, and the resident and the two girls walked over to the playground. When they returned to the field, the girls found their bags had been rifled through.
One of the girls was missing a face mask and bat from her bag, police said.
