Vienna police are investigating two similar thefts that occurred days apart in the employee break room at Walgreens, 225 Maple Ave., E.
The first incident occurred March 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. An employee left her purse in the break room and, when she returned, she found someone had stolen her driver’s license, bank cards and U.S. currency from her purse. She discovered one of the cards was used to make unauthorized purchases, police said.
On April 2 between 3 and 5:16 p.m., an employee at the store reported she had left her purse in the break room and someone had stolen various bank cards, U.S. currency and her driver’s license from her wallet. Several unauthorized purchases were made on the cards before she realized they had been taken, police said.
