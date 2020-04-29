Thieves during the same time window in mid-April stole two unlocked vehicles that had keys inside, Vienna police said.
A resident living in the 1100 block of Lakewood Drive, S.W., told police that, between April 17 at 9 p.m. and April 18 at 8 a.m., someone stole the person’s vehicle, which had been parked on the roadway.
On April 18 between 1 and 3 a.m., a resident living in the 700 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., told Vienna police that the person’s vehicle had been stolen.
Vehicle break-ins are such a regular occurrence that Vienna police long have issued a warning in the department’s weekly report urging residents to remove any valuables and keys from their vehicles, and be sure to roll up the windows and lock the doors.
