A collection of uniquely painted benches around the town of Vienna again has been targeted by thieves.
A member of the Vienna Arts Society told Vienna police that sometime between Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 12 at noon one of the group’s benches had been stolen from in front of Ghaffari Orthodontics, 100 Church St., N.E.
The bench, part of the “Take a Seat” project celebrating the arts group’s 50th anniversary, was the second stolen since the benches were installed at various locations around the town in April. A bench outside Grass Roots Fitness, 512 Maple Ave., W., was stolen sometime between July 7 and 9, police said.
