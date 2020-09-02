: Vienna police last week investigated three thefts of unlocked automobiles with keys left inside them, as well as several other cases of property theft from unlocked vehicles.
The first vehicle theft occurred Aug. 24 between 2 a.m. and 2:12 p.m. A resident living in the 300 block of Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E., told Vienna police that someone had stolen his vehicle from his driveway.
The resident told police the vehicle was unlocked at the time and that he had left the keys inside it.
The second theft took place between Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street, N.W. A resident told Vienna police that someone had stolen his vehicle from his driveway and that the vehicle had been unlocked and with keys inside.
The third vehicle theft happened in the 300 block of Nutley Street, N.W., on Aug. 26 at 4:26 a.m. A resident reported that someone had entered one of her unlocked vehicles parked on her driveway. Inside this vehicle, there was a key to a second vehicle parked in the same driveway.
The suspect took the key and stole the second vehicle, police said.
As they have following previous rashes of automobiles theft and tampering, Vienna police issued a statement calling for residents to take basic precautions to secure their property.
“In the last few weeks, the Town of Vienna Police Department responded to multiple cases of vehicle tamperings and stolen vehicles,” the statement read. “In almost every case, the vehicle was left unlocked and/or keys left inside. The criminals responsible for these thefts target unlocked vehicles to steal valuables, money, electronics, etc., and all it takes is them pulling on the door handle of an unlocked car. They rarely break into a locked vehicle.”
