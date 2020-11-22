Vienna police are looking for the suspects who reportedly stole a company’s van and used it during the burglary of a service station in the town.
The owner of Stemtree education center, located at 220 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that between Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. someone had stolen the company’s van from the parking lot of their business.
Between Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 6 a.m., someone forced entry into the Exxon gas station at 395 Maple Ave., E., damaged its ATM and cash register, and stole the cash drawer containing money from the register, police said.
Security video showed the individuals left the gas station in a van, which authorities said was the one stolen earlier from Stemtree.
