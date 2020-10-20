In addition to the usual spate of thefts of items from unlocked vehicles, Vienna police recently reported two more vehicle thefts in which owners had left the keys inside.
The first theft occurred Oct. 9 at 3:27 a.m. in the 100 block of Shepherdson Lane, N.E. A resident reported that his vehicle, which had been left unlocked and with the keys inside, had been stolen from his driveway.
A resident living in the 400 block of Upham Place, N.W., told town police that ,between Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. someone had stolen his vehicle, which had been left parked on the street unlocked and with its keys inside.
