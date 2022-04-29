Police are investigating after a group of juveniles made threatening statements toward Hampton Middle School in Dale City on Friday afternoon.
In a tweet, police said the threats were made as the juveniles were leaving and no weapons were displayed.
Police said there was no indication of anything active at the scene but officers will remain in the area.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.