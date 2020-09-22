Two men and a teenager from New York have been charged in connection with an armed burglary at a home in the Bull Run area early Monday.
Police were called to the 7800 block of Rebel Walk Drive in Manassas around 1 a.m. after three masked men walked into a house and brandished guns at the two women and two men inside, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The gunmen prevented the victims from leaving or contacting the police and took property before fleeing. Officers saw a vehicle matching the description provide a short time later traveling on Nokesville Road, Carr said.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver disregarded the emergency equipment and turned onto Piper Lane. A short time later, the vehicle left the road and crashed into a fence.
A police K-9 and the Fairfax County police helicopter responded to search the area for the men, who were all located and taken into custody.
Officers recovered shoes, handbags, an undisclosed amount of money, a handgun and marijuana which were initially reported missing, Carr said.
Police charged 18-year-old Jose Alberto Pabellon Jr. of New York City and 21-year-old Nassir Divine Alston of Peekskill, New York with abduction, burglary and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, Carr said. Both were jailed without bond.
A 17-year-old boy from New York City faces the same charges and was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.