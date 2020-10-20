A property manager in the 9400 block of Lee Highway in Oakton on Oct. 14 at 2:48 p.m. received a threat from a woman who said she would burn down the building, Fairfax County police said.
Officers attempted to arrest the woman, who allegedly resisted and assaulted an officer. Two acquaintances of the woman also obstructed officers during the arrest, police said.
Authorities have charged Maria Asfaha, 22, of Fairfax, with making threats to burn, making a threatening phone call, resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement.
Authorities also charged Gennet Asfaha, 40, of Fairfax, with assaulting law enforcement, and William Portillo, 18, of Fairfax, with obstructing justice.
