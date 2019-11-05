Manassas police have charged three people in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting death of a 21-year-old city man.
The victim, identified as Richard Webster, was found suffering a gunshot wound about 12:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Leighton Place.
On Tuesday, police announced three arrests, including Nieko Anderson, 19, of Manassas on a murder charge; Sofia Misuraca, 20, of Haymarket on a conspiracy to commit robbery charge and John Childs II, 25, of Manassas on a conspiracy to commit robbery charge.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.