Three pedestrians were struck and killed in Northern Virginia wrecks this weekend — in two of the cases, detectives are seeking vehicles involved.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. One of the drivers involved did not stop and fled the scene, according to a news release.
The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Route 7 and Dranesville Road in Sterling. The pedestrian was reportedly attempting to cross Route 7 and ran across the roadway, the LCSO said. The pedestrian was struck by the two vehicles in the westbound lanes of Route 7. One of the drivers remained on scene. The second driver fled the scene in a dark-colored Mercedes Benz sedan.
The adult male victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the Mercedes Benz sedan and who has not already spoken to law enforcement can call M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.
A pedestrian was struck Saturday afternoon in the area of Old Colchester Road near Gunston Road in Lorton.
The pedestrian has been identified as an adult man. He died at an area hospital.
The driver left the scene. Preliminary car description is a black sedan with a silver hood last seen southbound Old Colchester Road. To provide information in the case, call 703-691-2131.
Around 8:50 p.m. Friday, a Fairfax man was struck crossing Monument Drive near Monument Court. He was not in a crosswalk, according to a police statement.
Leonard Mathey Jr., 33, died at an area hospital.
The driver of a 2008 Hyundai Elantra remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
