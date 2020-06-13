A tow truck driver has died after he was struck on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fredericksburg on Thursday.
Louis J. Rich, 29, of Locust Grove, died at Mary Washington Hospital, according to a statement Saturday from the Virginia State Police.
At 12:35 p.m. Thursday, a 2020 Chevrolet Impala was on the southbound entrance ramp at Plank Road when the vehicle crossed the white fog line and struck Rich. The Impala then hit the tow truck on the shoulder, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Minor, 29, of Woodford, was uninjured. Minor has been charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to wear a seatbelt, Coffey said.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation, he said.
A tow truck driver was struck by a car and killed June 8 in a crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.