Train strikes pickup truck on tracks in Delaplane

Virginia State Police is investigating two wrecks at a railroad crossing in Delaplane shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.
A Hyundai Tiburon was traveling south on Winchester Road and approaching the railroad crossing near the intersection of Rokeby Road, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.
The crossing's safety arm began lowering and warning lights were activated, causing the Hyundai to stop prior to the tracks. Witnesses tell police that the car was rear-ended by a Toyota pickup truck, and the impact pushed the car across the tracks and the pickup landed on the tracks and became disabled.
With the train approaching, the Toyota's 58-year-old woman driver and her three juvenile passengers — a 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl — escaped the pickup truck. The train couldn't avoid striking the truck, and the pickup struck the woman, Geller said.
She was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The children were transported to Fauquier Health Hospital to be checked out. The 8-year-old was treated for a minor injury.
The 24-year-old man driving the Hyundai was not injured.
Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.
comments
Point of interest. There are several series of speed bumps at this location. The track crossing will tear up the underside of your car if you hit it too fast. The speed limit is 45mph (may lower for the tracks area too) This said if you try to drive the posted 45mph speed limit going all the way to Route 50 heading west you will be tail end dogged, passed on the double lines and if you're lucky you won't be run over.
This was a sad scene to witness; 3 different fire trucks from The Plains, Marshall and Delaplane arrived to the scene and plenty of law enforcement vehicles came and helped close the road down with a good amount of space - to warn travelers to turn around/that the road would be closed for quite some time. The response was very heavy and aftermath was sad to see. We were pulled up at the front of the tracks, on the other end, heading the opposite direction. I don't know how someone could rear end a stopped vehicle at the tracks, it could have been anything, a health emergency impacting the driver, distraction, speeding, impairment. But when there are flashing lights warning the tracks are active, a considerable amount of distance before the tracks. The road is painted with a large white X warning about the train, the speed bumps mentioned in the comment above. The location of the tracks are in clear view - but Winchester Road does curve to the right a bit when approaching the tracks. The speed limit is 45mph with visible and speed detecting traffic signs down this road (but I would say a good third of the traffic on this road goes faster.) The children were shocked as they walked over to the separate ambulance and loaded inside, the mother was loaded onto the stretcher in another smaller ambulance and it didn't leave the scene right away which made us afraid that it wasn't good news. I hope the mother is alright and pulls through. I hope the children are better today.
