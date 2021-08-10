A 33-year-old Triangle woman was arrested early Tuesday after police say she poured isopropyl alcohol on a family member's face in an unprovoked attack.
Officers were called to the Linden Park Apartments on Kilmer Lane at 4:07 a.m., where they found the victim, a 48-year-old man, with obvious injuries to his eyes, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The victim was asleep when the suspect poured the alcohol on his face and into his eyes, Perok said. The victim screamed and another family member entered the room. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Perok said the incident appeared to be unprovoked.
Patricia Armida Lozano, 33, of the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane, was charged with assault and battery with a caustic substance and domestic assault and battery, Perok said.
