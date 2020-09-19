Police have charged two men after a Thursday night carjacking on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
The victim, a 50-year-old man, told police that while in a parking lot, two unknown men approached. After a brief encounter, one hit the victim and took his cell phone and car keys, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The duo fled in the victim’s vehicle and the victim contacted the police. While canvassing the area, officers found the car in the 1200 block of Annapolis Way, unoccupied.
A short time later, officers located two men matching the description of the suspects nearby and detained one of them. The other suspect initially fled on foot and was eventually located inside a nearby business and taken into custody without incident, Carr said.
The victim reported minor injuries. Officers recovered his cell phone and vehicle.
Police arrested 20-year-old Zjahmere Reakwon Walker and 22-year-old Trashaun Kwame Walker, both of Crofton Bear, Delaware, and charged them with carjacking, Carr said.
Both were held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.
