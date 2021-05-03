Police are looking for five people who robbed two boys, 12 and 16, in the Manassas area on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 10400 block of Sudley Manor Road at 4 p.m., where the victims reported they were approached by an acquaintance and four unknown males. During the encounter, one of them brandished a firearm before demanding the victims' property and forcing the 16-year-old victim to go to a nearby business and withdraw money from an ATM, Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr said.
Eventually, all of the suspects fled the area on foot and the victims reported the robbery to a family member who contacted the police. No injuries were reported.
Descriptions of the suspects include:
A white male, possibly a juvenile, about 5’3” and 110 pounds with long wavy black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat backwards, and an unknown color t-shirt and shorts.
A black male, possibly a juvenile, about 5’9” and 160 pounds with short wavy black hair last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and jeans, and carrying a firearm.
The other three suspects were only described as black males, Carr said.
