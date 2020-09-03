Two men are in custody and charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night at a hotel in Sterling.
Daren J. Burr, 40, and James C. Burr, 42, are both charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They were taken into custody Thursday in Leesburg.
Deputies were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel on Ridgetop Circle shortly before midnight on Sept. 1 after a man was found in the hallway suffering stab wounds. The victim and the suspects are known to each other, the sheriff's office said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Both suspects remain held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
