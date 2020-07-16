Two men are in custody and charged in connection with the July 8 homicide of a 24-year-old Winchester man following an investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects, Gavin C. Collins, 21, of Sterling and Joshua M. Hunter, 22, of Woodbridge are both charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Collins is also charged with possession of a schedule I narcotic, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I narcotic, an outstanding want from Loudoun and a probation violation in Prince William, the release said.
During the early morning hours of July 8, the victim agreed to meet Collins in the area of Emerald Point Terrace. Both Collins and Hunter showed up, according to authorities.
During the course of their encounter a dispute occurred and the victim was shot and killed when Collins and Hunter attempted to rob him, the release said. Both Collins and Hunter then left the area, allegedly taking the victim’s car.
The victim, Jose I. Escobar Menendez, was later located deceased in the roadway along Emerald Point Terrace near Winding Road around 3:30 a.m.
During the course of the investigation, the victim’s vehicle was located in Prince William County and a third suspect, Handy N. Colindrez, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested as part of the investigation. Colindrez has been charged with grand larceny.
This remains an active investigation and additional charges are possible. All three suspects are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.
