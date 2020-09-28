Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Fauquier County.
The wreck happened at 2:52 p.m. on Freemans Ford Road in the community of Remington.
State police say there are two confirmed fatalities and several helicopters were called to take the three others injured to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Freemans Ford Road remained closed as of 5 p.m. with police detouring around the crash scene.
