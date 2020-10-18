Police say two people were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Nokesville.
The incident occurred after 11 p.m. in the 10500 block of Flory Road. Police found two adult victims at the scene -- one had been shot and the other sustained "other injuries," Prince William County police said in a Facebook post.
All involved parties are accounted for, police said. Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area. The investigation continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
