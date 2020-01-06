Two people were killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on White Oak Road in southern Stafford County.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Kendallwood Drive and involved two vehicles. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with severe injuries, where both later died, said Stafford sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
White Oak Road was closed for several hours for the accident investigation, with traffic rerouted to Ferry Road and Town and Country Drive.
The sheriff’s office has not yet released any further information on either driver.
"We ask that you keep these families in your prayers,” Kimmitz said.
