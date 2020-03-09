Deputies are investigating why two men were found shot in the Sterling area Sunday night.
The men were found suffering serious injuries in the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square shortly after 9 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
One of the men was located along Rusty Blackhaw Square with a second man found inside a nearby residence, LCSO officials said in a news release.
Both men were taken to a local hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Any witnesses who have not already spoken to law enforcement are asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.