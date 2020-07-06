A Spotsylvania man is accused of killing two men in an apparent road rage incident.
Danny Lee Huffman, 48, has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding in the fatal shootings. The charges will likely be upgraded in the coming days, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims were found at 10:15 p.m. July 4 in a vehicle in the middle of the road on Fox Run Drive.
The weapon used was found in a pond on Huffman’s property by SCSO divers.
Huffman ,who was the initial caller to 911, alleged he was cut on his arm during an altercation with the two victims, however both of the bodies were found inside their vehicle when deputies arrived, SCSO said. Huffman did have a cut on his arm which was treated by rescue.
The identity of both deceased men is being withheld at this time until next of kin have been notified. They’ve been described as brothers who are 38 and 39 years old.
Huffman has been held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond. Huffman also faces charges of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment — his 17-year-old son was in the vehicle during the incident.
He is definitely going to be charged with two counts of capital murder and if the brothers were black they will throw some hate crimes into the mix as well. His best chance is to plea out and spend the rest of his life in jail, because they will definitely come at him with the death penalty. It's sad that three lives will be lost and countless family members effected over something as stupid as road rage on a national holiday.
