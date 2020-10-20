Police are looking for two men who robbed the 7-Eleven at 4100 Talon Drive off Va. 234 late Monday night.
The duo walked in about 10:30 p.m., one brandished a firearm and they demanded money. The men took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported, police said.
A police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police searched for the suspects, but they weren't found.
