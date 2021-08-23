Police are searching for two men who robbed a Woodbridge ABC store at gunpoint Friday morning, then fled in a stolen car.
The robbery happened at 10:15 a.m. at 13995 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Two men approached the counter with merchandise and during the transaction, one of the men brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers, police said.
The second suspect then grabbed the money from the registers before both men fled in a silver four-door car. No injuries were reported.
While investigating, officers determined the car was previously reported stolen in Prince William County.
An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. The only suspect descriptions were a white and a Black male, both wearing all black clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.