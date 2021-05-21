Two men were shot Friday night on Waterway Drive in Montclair.
Police said the victims were both taken to area hospitals after the shooting, which happened in the 5200 block of Waterway.
As of 10:30 p.m., no suspects were in custody.
Police said area residents can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
