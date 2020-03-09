Two men were found shot and seriously wounded in Sterling on Sunday night.
Loudoun County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square shortly after 9 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire.
They arrived and found two men in the area suffering serious injuries. One of the injured was located along Rusty Blackhaw Square with the second man inside a nearby home.
Both were taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.
Any witnesses who have not already spoken to law enforcement are asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.