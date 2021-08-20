Two people were found dead in a home in Burke on Friday morning.
Fairfax County police say detectives are on the scene in the 6000 block of Eagle Landing Road after patrol officers located "two deceased individuals," police said on Twitter.
Police Chief Kevin Davis was also en route to support officers and the investigation.
No other details have been released.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
