Two people were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in Springfield this morning and police are searching for the killer.
Officer were called to the home in the 8000 block of Flint Street about 9:30 a.m. where they discovered the victims.
Preliminarily, police believe the suspect or suspects fled in a silver, or white 2018 Nissan four-door.
Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if possible.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
