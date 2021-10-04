Two people were seriously injured in a Monday morning crash that snarled traffic on Interstate 66 in Gainesville for nearly two hours.
State police were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the westbound lanes near the 43 mile marker in Gainesville at 6:09 a.m.
The drivers of both cars were flown by helicopter to area trauma centers, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. Their conditions were unknown late this morning.
All lanes were reopened by 7:47 a.m.
