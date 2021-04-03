Two men were shot Friday night outside Uptown Alley at Manassas Mall.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. outside the mall on Sudley Road. Police say two men were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.
No suspects were in custody early Saturday.
Heavy police presence was expected through the night as the investigation continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
