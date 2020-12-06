Garcia- Dominguez was charged with robbery and abduction. Centeno-Torres was charged with robbery, abduction, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the release said. Both suspects were also charged in connection with a similar robbery that occurred on Dec. 2 in Herndon.
In Loudoun County, the two suspects entered the convenience store located in the 21900 block of Cascades Parkway around 1:10 a.m. and walked around for a short period of time. One of the suspects then pushed the employee behind the counter and pepper-sprayed him, the sheriff's office said. The suspect then forced the employee to open a cash register and remove cash. Both suspects then fled the store.
The incident was later reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.
Both Garcia- Dominguez and Centeno-Torres remain held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
