Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a July home invasion in the Westgate Apartments outside Manassas.
Dimitrie Donnell Eaton, 21, of the 1500 block of Cameron Crest Drive in Reston, is wanted for two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of burglary, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Terrell Majid Kelly, 20, of the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas is wanted for robbery, burglary and assault, Carr said.
Police said they have not been able to locate either one.
The robbery happened July 7 in the 10100 block of Portsmouth Road, when four men forced their way into the apartment when a resident opened the door after hearing a knock, police said.
During the incident, the suspects brandished firearms and then assaulted an 18-year-old resident, taking a cell phone, shoes and money before leaving.
Police are still working to identify the two other suspects, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
