Two people were injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Potomac Vista Drive in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the street off Longview Drive after 4 p.m. and arrived to find the two victims. They were both taken to area hospitals in unknown condition, Prince William County police said in a Facebook post.
"Residents are asked to stay out of the area and report anything suspicious to police," the post said.
Police have not released any other details, including suspect information.
