A man living in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons answered a knock at his door on July 14 at 9:21 p.m. and was confronted by two people who assaulted him, stole his personal property and drove away, Fairfax County police said.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the robbery, police said.
The Fairfax County Police Department did not provide demographic information on the suspects.
