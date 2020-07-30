U.S. 29 northbound was closed Thursday afternoon between Old Carolina and Somerset Crossing as police search for a stabbing suspect.
Police and rescue crews were on the scene of a stabbing in the area and say heavy police presence is to be expected in the area.
The search includes police K9s and a helicopter, Haymarket police say.
No other details about the stabbing have yet been released.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
