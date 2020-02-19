U.S. 29 southbound at Vint Hill Road near the Prince William-Fauquier line will be closed for about two hours after a crash this morning involving a dump truck and a traffic light.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says motorists should expect major delays.
Northbound traffic is getting by the incident in the right turn lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.