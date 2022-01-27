Loudoun County fire and rescue says an investigation into a Tuesday night house fire in Sterling determined the fire was accidental, caused by an unattended candle.
Just before 11:30 p.m., firefighters from Sterling, Kincora, Ashburn, Moorefield, Fairfax County, and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue command staff were dispatched for a structure fire on Elm Tree Lane in Sterling. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story house with significant fire and smoke coming from the front of the home and all occupants located safely outside, the agency said in a news release.
Firefighters quickly stretched a hose line to the second floor to put out the fire and completed a primary search to ensure that all residents and pets had been accounted for. Once the fire was extinguished, several units remained on scene conducting overhaul operations and ventilating the the fire marshal's office conducted their investigation.
The investigation determined the fire to be accidental, caused by an unattended candle and estimated damages at $305,600, the release said.
A family of nine are displaced and are staying locally with family. There were no injuries to civilians; however, as a precaution, one firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation of a minor medical condition, the release said.
