The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department dispatched units Dec. 21 at 9:05 p.m. to a condominium fire in the 1800 block of Westwind Way in McLean.
Arriving units found smoke showing from the front door of a two-story, middle-unit condominium. Crews located a fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Three occupants were in the condo at the time of the fire. One occupant discovered the fire and called 911. All occupants safely evacuated the condo before fire crews arrived. Smoke alarms were present and sounded after the fire was discovered, officials said.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, officials said.
The fire displaced three occupants from the condo and occupant from the condo below also was displaced because of water damage. The occupants accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $93,750 worth of damage, officials said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
