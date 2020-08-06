Continuing a recent trend that has affected the Vienna community, a resident living in the 500 block of Stephens Circle, S.W., told town police someone had stolen his vehicle between July 27 at 10:30 p.m. and July 28 at 8:34 a.m.
The vehicle had been parked in the driveway, unlocked with the keys in it. Golf clubs and a range finder were in the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.
Authorities recovered the vehicle July 28 in Prince George’s County, Md.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.