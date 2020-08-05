Newport News police say an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Newport News girl has been canceled and she has been found safe.
Police told WAVY TV news a suspect is also in custody, but did not say whether that person was the same as who they initially said abducted the child.
Autumn Williams was reported abducted at 6:09 p.m. and found by 10:45 p.m.
Police said the child was believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams.
