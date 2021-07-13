Police say a six-hour barricade in Lake Jackson has ended and they have an individual in custody.
The incident began after 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive, Prince William County police said. Officers closed Lake Jackson Drive from Prince William Parkway to Dumfries Road as the situation unfolded.
Police have not yet released further details but said they have a person. in costly and will be leaving the scene shortly.
