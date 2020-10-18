A body believed to be that of a 38-year-old Fairfax woman who disappeared while paddle boarding Thursday has been recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn.
The woman was paddle boarding by herself Thursday and was reported missing that evening when she didn't return to shore.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered Sunday morning.
According to the Burn.com, the woman began paddle boarding from the west bank of the reservoir on Thursday evening. She was reportedly not wearing a life vest. Her husband was waiting for her on shore, but at some point, lost sight of her. When it started to get dark, he alerted authorities.
The sheriff's office and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue have been searching since with the help of Virginia State Police, and the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter and search and rescue K9 teams.
The woman's name is not being released at this time.
